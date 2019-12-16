MC Special podcast | Startups and 2019: Overall a good year, but expect major changes in 2020

The year 2019 saw 1,300 new start-ups being added to the sector in India. Overall, the country has approximately 10,000 tech start-ups, which makes it the third largest in the world, behind the US and Israel.

Given the massive start-up ecosystem in India, eight start-ups grew to become unicorns, with the total tally reaching 25.

As far as investments are concerned, $4.4 billion was pumped into the sector this year, 5 percent more than 2018.

In this Moneycontrol Special podcast on start-ups and 2019, Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Sunny Sen, National Corporate Editor, Startups, Tech and New Economy at Network18, to find out the top developments in the sector.