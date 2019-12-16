MC Special podcast | Startups and 2019: Overall a good year, but expect major changes in 2020

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Sunny Sen, National Corporate Editor, Startups, Tech and New Economy at Network18, to find out the top developments in the sector in 2019.
The year 2019 saw 1,300 new start-ups being added to the sector in India. Overall, the country has approximately 10,000 tech start-ups, which makes it the third largest in the world, behind the US and Israel.
Given the massive start-up ecosystem in India, eight start-ups grew to become unicorns, with the total tally reaching 25.
As far as investments are concerned, $4.4 billion was pumped into the sector this year, 5 percent more than 2018.
Tune in to this MC Special podcast for more.