Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC special podcast | Saurabh Mukherjea and Anupam Gupta reveal the secrets of professional success in 'The Victory Project'

In this special podcast, the authors give a sneak peek of the book to Moneycontrol's Ravi Krishnan.

Moneycontrol News

There is always a need for self-help books especially in this age when the newer generations with big dreams are facing stress and depression. This is the subject of Saurabh Mukherjea and Anupam Gupta's book 'The Victory Project'. Through real-life examples of top Indian entrepreneurs, the book talks about practices and behaviours to achieve maximum potential in professional and social domains.

In this special podcast, the authors give a sneak peek of the book to Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan.

While Mukherjea is the founder and chief investment officer at Marcellus Investments, Gupta is an independent equity research analyst who hosts the popular personal finance podcast Paisa Vaisa.

Tune in to the MC special podcast for more.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 05:11 pm

tags #Book Review #MC special podcast #Podcast #Saurabh Mukherjea

