MC Special podcast | RBI’s credit policy review raises concerns over economic recovery

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept benchmark rates unchanged, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its credit policy review on December 5. While the MPC’s pause on repo rate came as a shocker to many -- given the slowdown in the economy -- the commentary seems worrying.

Decoding the fine print in this Moneycontrol Special podcast, Editor Santosh Nair discusses the factors that could cause much worry for investors, with Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan.

The duo talk about RBI cutting GDP estimates to as low as 5 percent, the MPC’s concerns over inflation and India’s projected growth story.

