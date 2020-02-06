App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC special podcast | Monetary Policy: RBI braces for inflation, economic slowdown; looks beyond the policy rate

Tune into this exclusive podcast with host Jerome Anthony and Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan, who decode's the RBI MPC announcements.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the final Monetary Policy review meet for FY20 held on February 6, Reserve Bank of India left repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent and decided to continue with an “accommodative” stance.

In this special podcast on RBI’s MPC meet, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out the reason behind the central bank’s decision and dig deeper into concerns including inflation and the economic slowdown.

In a few good moves, the RBI announced measures to ease the credit flow at banks and help them tide the problem of NPAs.

Tune in to this Special MC podcast for more.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #Economy #RBI #RBI MPC

