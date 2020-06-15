MC Special podcast | Mental health and COVID-19: The importance of socialising and what to tell your kids

Dr Soumitra Pathare talks about what triggers anxiety and depression during these times, and simple ways to tackle them.
Over the past few months we have been able to physically see the impact of the coronavirus. But the pandemic is also taking a toll on our mental health, and it needs to be addressed urgently.
In this special podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari gets in conversation with Dr Soumitra Pathare, director of centre for mental health law and policy, ILS. He talks about what triggers anxiety and depression during these times, and simple ways to tackle them.
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 06:57 pm