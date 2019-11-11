MC Special podcast | Market is back in form, but here's why investors shouldn't celebrate yet

Global markets have been on a tear over the past few weeks, egged on by the loose monetary policy stance of the Federal Reserve and other central banks. Experts believe that investors' risk appetite has returned.

However, in a conversation with Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair, Group Consulting Editor Manas Chakravarty points out that the policies of central banks of developing economies are creating imbalances in the global economy and exacerbating risks.