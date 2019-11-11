App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC Special podcast | Market is back in form, but here's why investors shouldn't celebrate yet

Group Consulting Editor of Moneycontrol Manas Chakravarty reveals why policies of central banks of developing economies are creating imbalances in the global economy and exacerbating risks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Global markets have been on a tear over the past few weeks, egged on by the loose monetary policy stance of the Federal Reserve and other central banks. Experts believe that investors' risk appetite has returned.

However, in a conversation with Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair, Group Consulting Editor Manas Chakravarty points out that the policies of central banks of developing economies are creating imbalances in the global economy and exacerbating risks.

Close
Tune in to this special Moneycontrol podcast to find out more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 11, 2019 05:58 pm

tags #Economy #Market #Market Edge #Podcast

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.