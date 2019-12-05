App
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC Special podcast | Greed, revenge or power play: What is the motive behind frauds?

Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas talks to Kroll MD Tarun Bhatia to find out what are the primary reasons for fraud in India. Tune in!

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this special episode of Moneycontrol's Tech Mate podcast, Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas talks to Tarun Bhatia, MD and Head of South Asia for Business Intelligence and Investigations at Kroll, to understand the motive behind people committing fraud.

One of the primary reasons in India, according to Bhatia, is the dissatisfaction of employee at the workplace, and how he/she is treated by a manager, or peer.

There are several other factors such as greed and position of power that motivate fraud in companies, and some even commit a fraud without really intending to do it.

Tune in to this episode of this special Tech Mate podcast to find out more.

You can listen to the previous episode in our fraud series here, where Bhatia talks about the increasing menace of fraud.

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 06:28 pm

tags #cybercrime #fraud #Podcast #Tech mate podcast

