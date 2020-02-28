App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC Special podcast | GDP numbers show green shoots, but will they sustain?

Tune in to this episode where Moneycontrol's Ravi Krishnan and Jerome Anthony decode the GDP numbers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.7 percent in the October-December quarter of 2019-20, according to data released on February 28 and small improvements are visible in sectors such as agriculture, mining, real estate and professional services.

In this MC special podcast, host Jerome Anthony, gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to decode GDP data.

Tune in for more.

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #MC special podcast #Podcast

