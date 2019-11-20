App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC Special podcast | Double Your Income: How to profit when the market is strong, but economy is weak

Rahul Shah reveals what investors should do when the market is rallying, despite macroeconomic numbers painting a bleak picture.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As part of Moneycontrol’s Double Your Income series, Rahul Shah, Co-head of Research at Equitymaster discusses how investors should react when the market is rallying, despite macroeconomic numbers painting a bleak picture.

In this special podcast, Shah, who has over 16 years of experience in equity research and building investing systems, talks about the difficult decisions investors would have to make in such a scenario.

Tune in to this MC special podcast for more.

If you have any questions for Rahul Shah or any feedback, you can write to us at mcpodcast@nw18.com.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 06:29 pm

