MC Special podcast | Decoding GDP numbers: Major policy reforms need of the hour

Tune in to this special podcast in which Ravi Krishnan decodes the September quarter GDP growth data.
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.5 percent in the July-September 2019 in line with estimates.
India’s real or inflation-adjusted GDP growth rate last fell below 5 percent in January-March 2013. One of the reasons for the number to be above 4 percent is because the government has stepped up spending, else the GDP growth rate could have been around 3 percent.
In this Moneycontrol Special podcast, Jerome Anthony talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan, who decodes the September quarter GDP growth and says that the government needs to make some serious policy changes to ensure the economy grows and consumer spending increase.
