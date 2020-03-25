MC Special podcast | Coronavirus pandemic: Will the lockdown manage to prevent the virus from spreading?

The number of coronavirus cases in India have crossed 560 and as announced by PM Narendra Modi, India has gone in to a 21-day lockdown since the midnight of March 24.

In this special podcast, Moneycontrol's Opinion Editor Viju Cherian talks to Dr Philip Mathew, an Associate Professor of Community Medicine, at the PIMS & RC, Kerala.

The duo discuss why the number of cases has shot up and whether the lockdown was announced at the right time.

Tune in to the MC Special podcast for more.

