you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC Special podcast | Coronavirus pandemic: Will the lockdown manage to prevent the virus from spreading?

Dr Philip Mathew talks to Viju Cherian about being quarantined, the lockdown and why the number of cases has suddenly shot up.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The number of coronavirus cases in India have crossed 560 and as announced by PM Narendra Modi, India has gone in to a 21-day lockdown since the midnight of March 24.

In this special podcast, Moneycontrol's Opinion Editor Viju Cherian talks to Dr Philip Mathew, an Associate Professor of Community Medicine, at the PIMS & RC, Kerala.

The duo discuss why the number of cases has shot up and whether the lockdown was announced at the right time.

Tune in to the MC Special podcast for more.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 04:57 pm

tags #coronavirus #MC special podcast #Podcast

