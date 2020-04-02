App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC Special podcast | Coronavirus lockdown: What to expect in India after April 14

Viju Cherian talks to Moneycontrol's Gaurav Chaudhury and Dr Philip Mathew to find out the economic and medical aspects of India's lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has complete 8 days of the lockdown, and the number of cases in the country is still increasing. The total number of cases has crossed 1,700.

In this special podcast, Moneycontrol's Opinion Editor Viju Cherian talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury and Dr Philip Mathew to find out the economic and medical aspects of the lockdown, and what to expect after April 14 when the lockdown ends.

Close

Tune in to the MC special podcast to find out.

related news

You can also refer to this articles on the same topic:

COVID-19 | FM’s Rs 1.7 lakh crore package is a safeguard, the stimulus is on the way

No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 01:11 pm

tags #MC special podcast #Podcast

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.