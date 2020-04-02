MC Special podcast | Coronavirus lockdown: What to expect in India after April 14

India has complete 8 days of the lockdown, and the number of cases in the country is still increasing. The total number of cases has crossed 1,700.

In this special podcast, Moneycontrol's Opinion Editor Viju Cherian talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury and Dr Philip Mathew to find out the economic and medical aspects of the lockdown, and what to expect after April 14 when the lockdown ends.

