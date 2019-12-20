App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC Special podcast | CAA + NRC: Understanding the legalities and potential concerns

What is the rationale behind the Citizenship Act? And will it be enabler for the NRC? What are the risks and challenges they pose in their conceptualisation and implementation?

Nazim Khan @nazim2803

The recent passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the promised rollout of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has sparked heated debates and violent and non-violent protests across the country.

The Citizenship Act promises a fast-track route for illegal migrants of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhists, Jain, Parsi and Christian religions from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. While the NRC is aimed to be an exercise for residents to establish their citizenship.

What is the rationale behind the Citizenship Act? And will it be enabler for the NRC? What are the risks and challenges they pose in their conceptualisation and implementation?

To understand the answer to these questions, Moneycontrol’s Nazim Khan speaks with Pioneer Legal’s Eishan Agnihotri and Shoubhik Dasgupta.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 09:20 pm

tags #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #MC Special #National Register of Citizens #Podcast

