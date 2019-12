MC Special podcast | CAA + NRC: Understanding the legalities and potential concerns

The recent passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the promised rollout of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has sparked heated debates and violent and non-violent protests across the country.

The Citizenship Act promises a fast-track route for illegal migrants of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhists, Jain, Parsi and Christian religions from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. While the NRC is aimed to be an exercise for residents to establish their citizenship.

What is the rationale behind the Citizenship Act? And will it be enabler for the NRC? What are the risks and challenges they pose in their conceptualisation and implementation?

To understand the answer to these questions, Moneycontrol’s Nazim Khan speaks with Pioneer Legal’s Eishan Agnihotri and Shoubhik Dasgupta. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.