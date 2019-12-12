MC Special podcast | Banking lessons from the PMC Bank fraud case

Tune in to the Tech Mate podcast on fraud, where Tarun Bhatia talks about the PMC Bank scam and how to safeguard against such fraud.
One of the most intriguing cases of fraud this year was the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam, where the bank fraudulently extended loans to Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL). The scam affected thousands of customers as the bank was placed under restrictions by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
In the third episode of the fraud series of Moneycontrol's Tech Mate podcast, Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas gets in conversation with Tarun Bhatia, MD and Head of South Asia for Business Intelligence and Investigations at Kroll, to understand what happened in the PMC Bank case and how depositors could recover their savings.
They two discuss how individuals can steer away from such banks and safeguard their money.
Tune in to the Tech Mate podcast for more.You can listen to the previous episode in our fraud series here, where Bhatia talks about the motives of fraud.