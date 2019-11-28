MC Special podcast | All about siphoning of money, data theft and online fraud

Each day we come across multiple news stories related to frauds at banks, customers being duped while shopping online and company promoters siphoning money taken as loans for the upkeep on their firms.

While the trend in growing across the world, India is no exception and we have witnessed spike in frauds that have impacted numerous banks in the country.

In this special episode of Moneycontrol's Tech Mate podcast, Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas talks to MD and Head of South Asia for Business Intelligence and Investigations at Kroll, Tarun Bhatia, to find out more about frauds happening in India.

Bhatia gives an overview about the types of fraud being witnessed in India and answers some queries on how well-equipped India is to counter these challenges? How safe are India's institutions and citizens?

He also talks about Kroll's Annual Global Fraud and Risk Report, where Bhatia compares how India fares globally.

In the next episodes in this series, we will take a closer look at what motivates someone to commit fraud, and what lessons depositors can learn from the recent bank frauds.

Tune in to the Tech Mate podcast for more.

