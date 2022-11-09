MC Podcast | Employee pyramid structure in IT firms a good indicator if margins can be sustained

Representative image

“Most investors look at just the operating parameters of the business, such as margins. But how those margins can be sustained, or improved upon, depends on the HR process known as pyramid of employees,” says Raunak Onkar, Head of Research, Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services, in conversation with Moneycontrol’s Santosh Nair.

He also talks about why IT shares are underperforming even though companies have a positive outlook on the deal pipeline.

Other points of discussion include:

• The high level of attrition in the industry

• Why Wipro shares fell out of favour with investors

• Why investors should not get swayed by quarterly numbers