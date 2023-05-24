Market remains watchful but there is good news on ITC, NMDC and Biocon | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Asha Menon talks about global markets’ cautious waiting for talks in US to reach a resolution and why oil prices are inching up while gold is slipping. Also, Sanjay Manyal, Senior Research Analyst at ICICI Securities, shares why he believes the ITC rally has a longer run and which are the verticals he is optimistic about. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends (with inputs from Shivam Shukla).
May 24, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST