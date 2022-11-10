Market Minutes | All you need to know ahead of the opening bell

In this edition of Market Minutes, N Mahalakshmi talks how to approach the Nykaa stock today as the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors ends, releasing a big supply of shares into the market. Promoter Falguni Nayar and family, who have 52% shareholding will also be eligible to sell 32% stake (rest 20% will remain under a longer lock-in as per SEBI regulation). Market Minutes is a morning podcast that tracks the risk-reward in stock markets by putting the spotlight on keys data points and developing trends.