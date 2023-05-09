English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    Mankind Pharma listing, Pidilite, VIP Industries & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about three weeks of oil price decline, what to expect from Mankind Pharma listing, and Q4 numbers of Pidilite and VIP Industries. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya). Also, catch Jinesh Joshi of Prabhudas Lilladher in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends

    Moneycontrol News
    May 09, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

    market minutes

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Mankind Pharma #oil #Podcast #VIP Industries
    first published: May 9, 2023 08:27 am