Mankind Pharma listing, Pidilite, VIP Industries & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about three weeks of oil price decline, what to expect from Mankind Pharma listing, and Q4 numbers of Pidilite and VIP Industries. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya). Also, catch Jinesh Joshi of Prabhudas Lilladher in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends
May 09, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST