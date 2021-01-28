MARKET NEWS

Macro Minutes podcast | The ultimate guide for the Union Budget 2021

Arup Roychoudhury talks about why this could be a landmark budget, just like the one in the year 1991.

Moneycontrol News
January 28, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST

In this special Macro Minutes episode ahead of the Union Budget 2021, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Arup Roychoudhury talks about why this could be a landmark budget, just like the one in the year 1991.

He explains what are the most important concerns of the central government this year and how to read the Budget document.

Tune in to the Macro Minutes podcast for more.
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Macro Minutes #Podcast #Union Budget 2021
first published: Jan 28, 2021 05:36 pm

