Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

Ajay Sahai takes us through the mixed bag of unprecedented challenges and sudden opportunities facing India's crucial outbound trade in the post Covid-19 era, as the pandemic slowly recedes.

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST

In this episode of Moneycontrol Macro Minutes, Ajay Sahai, Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations - India's apex export promotion body - says that Indian exporters are now receiving a flurry of foreign orders as global trade picks up.

But he warns that the international crisis over lack of available shipping containers, lack of liquidity facing MSMEs and differential levels of vaccination in different economies continues to pose a challenge.
TAGS: #Covid-19 #Exports #imports #India #Podcast #trade
first published: Mar 18, 2021 07:16 pm

