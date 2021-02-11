MARKET NEWS

Macro Minutes podcast | Monetary and fiscal policies need to work in tandem: Chief Economic Advisor of SBI

Tune in to this episode of Macro Minutes to find out what the government must do, now that the Budget announcements have been made.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 07:20 PM IST

In this episode of Moneycontrol Macro Minutes, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economic Advisor of State Bank of India, talks about what the budget did right, how the proposed bad bank is different from previous attempts at asset reconstruction companies, and how monetary and fiscal policies need to be in step to sustain the growth momentum in 2021-22.

Tune in to the Macro Minutes podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Macro Minutes #Podcast
first published: Feb 11, 2021 07:20 pm

