Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro Minutes podcast | Localised lockdowns won't impact the momentum of economic recovery: Sanjeev Sanyal

Moneycontrol's Arup Roychoudhury talks to Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal in this exclusive podcast.

Arup Roychoudhury

In this episode, Moneycontrol's Arup Roychoudhury talks to Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal, who says that the government has saved some big announcements for the budget and that even with localised lockdowns due to rising COVID-19 cases, the momentum of economic recovery should not be affected.

Sanyal has co-authored the G-20 Global Action Plan, and he says that the world’s biggest economies have committed to keeping monetary and fiscal conditions easy and stimulus flowing, and that there need to be alternative ways of looking at credit worth of nations and institutions other than credit ratings.

Tune in to the Macro Minutes podcast for more.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 05:28 pm

tags #Macro Minutes #Podcast

