Macro Minutes podcast | Is India prepared for a COVID-19 winter wave and possibly another lockdown?

In this special episode of Macro Minutes, Moneycontrol's Arup Roychoudhury and Kamalika Ghosh Speak to Professor Shamika Ravi, senior fellow at Brookings Institution and former member to the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

Shamika Ravi talks about the expected winter surge in COVID-19 cases, how the states and Centre should manage the economy and the health infrastructure, how the pandemic and the economic slowdown have impacted Centre-state relations, and whether India can afford another nationwide lockdown.