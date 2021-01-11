MARKET NEWS

Macro Minutes podcast | High probability of successful vaccine rollout expected in current quarter: Shubhada Rao

Tune in to the Macro minutes to find out more government policies and the economy.

January 11, 2021 / 05:41 PM IST

In this episode of Macro Minutes, Arup Roychoudhury gets in conversation with Shubhada Rao, founder of QuantEco Research and former Chief Economist of Yes Bank. Rao said that she believes the centre will still value fiscal consolidation in Budget 2021, and that it may be more reform oriented rather than just spending-focused. Rao also said that the new inflation targets for the Monetary Policy Committee should not be shifted dramatically upwards by the government.

