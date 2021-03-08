Macro Minutes podcast | Every woman who rises to the top is sending a signal to the future generation, if i have done it, so can you: Shamika Ravi

Every International Women's Day there is a renewed call to increase women's participation in policy making. Yet, when it comes to balancing gender equality, economics and policy making has not kept its pace unlike many other fields such as marketing, law and medicine.

Our guest on this Women’s Day special episode of Macro Minutes podcast is Dr, Shamika Ravi, a noted economist, senior fellow at Brookings Institution and a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council. She speaks to Shreeja Singh about her journey as a woman economist, and the challenges that she has faced during her career in a male dominated industry, among other things.