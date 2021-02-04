MARKET NEWS

Macro Minutes podcast | Decoding Budget 2021: Will the government meet the privatization target in FY22?

Arup Roychoudhury talks to Rathin Roy, member of Economic Advisory Council.

February 04, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

In this episode of the Macro Minutes, Moneycontrol's Arup Roychoudhury talks to Rathin Roy, former Director of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy and former member of Economic Advisory Council to PM Modi.

Roy dissects the Union Budget 2021, what has been done well, and what could have been done better. He also says that the ambitious privatization target for 2021-22 will not be met.

Tune in the Macro Minutes podcast for more.
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Macro Minutes #Podcast #Union Budget 2021
first published: Feb 4, 2021 09:50 am

