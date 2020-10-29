Macro Minutes podcast | COVID-19 creates further roadblocks in govt's privatization and LIC IPO plans; a Diwali stimulus may be on the way

In February 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has planned to sell a part of its stake in LIC via public offering. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan has been stalled and it may take several months to set up the IPO. Other privatisation plans have also been postponed.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry may also announced a stimulus closer to Diwali which would focus on helping the travel and hospitality sector.