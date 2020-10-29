172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|macro-minutes-podcast-covid-19-creates-further-roadblocks-in-govts-privatization-and-lic-ipo-plans-a-diwali-stimulus-may-be-on-the-way-6036291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro Minutes podcast | COVID-19 creates further roadblocks in govt's privatization and LIC IPO plans; a Diwali stimulus may be on the way

In this episode, Arup Roychoudhury explains the progress in the governments privatisation plans.

Moneycontrol News

In February 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has planned to sell a part of its stake in LIC via public offering. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan has been stalled and it may take several months to set up the IPO. Other privatisation plans have also been postponed.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry may also announced a stimulus closer to Diwali which would focus on helping the travel and hospitality sector.

Close
Tune in to the Macro Minutes with host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Assistant Editor Arup Roychoudhury for more in-depth analysis of government policies.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #LIC IPO #Macro Minutes #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.