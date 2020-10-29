Macro Minutes podcast | COVID-19 creates further roadblocks in govt's privatization and LIC IPO plans; a Diwali stimulus may be on the way

In this episode, Arup Roychoudhury explains the progress in the governments privatisation plans.
In February 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has planned to sell a part of its stake in LIC via public offering. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan has been stalled and it may take several months to set up the IPO. Other privatisation plans have also been postponed.
Meanwhile, the finance ministry may also announced a stimulus closer to Diwali which would focus on helping the travel and hospitality sector.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 06:20 pm