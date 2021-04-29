MARKET NEWS

Macro Minutes Podcast | Cost of vaccination to exchequer could be Rs 60,000 crore: Tanvee Gupta Jain, UBS

While the centre has provided a vaccination budget of Rs 35,000 crore, the actual cost could be around Rs 60,000 crore, says Tanvee Gupta Jain, India Chief Economist at UBS, in this latest episode of Moneycontrol Macro Minutes.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 08:28 PM IST

While the centre has provided a vaccination budget of Rs 35,000 crore, the actual cost could be around Rs 60,000 crore, says Tanvee Gupta Jain, India Chief Economist at UBS, in this latest episode of Moneycontrol Macro Minutes. Jain says that under a base-case scenario, she now expects GDP growth for the year at 10 per cent, while under a worst-case scenario, it could be 3-5 per cent. Jain also says that the centre should share some of the vaccination budget with the states.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Economy #GDP #India #Macro Minutes #Podcast #vaccine
first published: Apr 29, 2021 08:28 pm

