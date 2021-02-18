MARKET NEWS

Macro Minutes podcast | Can India achieve the dream of a gas-based economy?

Tune in to the Macro Minutes podcast for news and discussions on the government policy.

Moneycontrol News
February 18, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST

India has set an ambitious target of increasing the share of natural gas in its energy basket from 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030.

In this episode of the Macro Minutes podcast, Moneycontrol's Shine Jacob talks to former ONGC chairman R S Sharma about the various aspects of gas-based economy in Indian context.

Sharma is one of the veterans in the exploration and production sector in India.

Tune in to the Macro Minutes podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Macro Minutes #Podcast
first published: Feb 18, 2021 05:25 pm

