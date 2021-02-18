Macro Minutes podcast | Can India achieve the dream of a gas-based economy?
Tune in to the Macro Minutes podcast for news and discussions on the government policy.
February 18, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST
India has set an ambitious target of increasing the share of natural gas in its energy basket from 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030.
In this episode of the Macro Minutes podcast, Moneycontrol's Shine Jacob talks to former ONGC chairman R S Sharma about the various aspects of gas-based economy in Indian context.
Sharma is one of the veterans in the exploration and production sector in India.Tune in to the Macro Minutes podcast for more.