Lupin gets another FDA warning, GR Infraprojects & new-age tech stock in focus| Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about all that happened in global markets while Indian markets were shut for a trading holiday. Lupin's Form 483, GR Infraprojects' order activity and a big win for retail investors in ASBA-like trade mechanism - is also discussed. (With inputs from Kaushal Shroff). Catch Jaspreet Singh Arora of Research & Ranking in Voice of the Day segment on new-age tech stocks. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
March 31, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST