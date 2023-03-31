English
    Lupin gets another FDA warning, GR Infraprojects & new-age tech stock in focus| Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about all that happened in global markets while Indian markets were shut for a trading holiday. Lupin's Form 483, GR Infraprojects' order activity and a big win for retail investors in ASBA-like trade mechanism - is also discussed. (With inputs from Kaushal Shroff). Catch Jaspreet Singh Arora of Research & Ranking in Voice of the Day segment on new-age tech stocks. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 31, 2023 08:21 am