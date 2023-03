What would one describe InstaMojo as? An aggregator, a market place, a payment gateway, a fintech company, a logistics player or something else? What went behind the decision to pivot from an essentially payment link provider to what it is now? Every pivot is also a leap of faith. What were the risks that you had foreseen? How have these risks played out? What next for Instamojo? When and what will be the next pivot moment? Any plans to get listed? Tune in to know more

Moneycontrol News