Jio Financial listing, Jackson Hole symposium, FII trend & more in this action-packed week | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the key events lined up in this new trading week - Jio Financial Services listing, Jerome Powell speech at Jackson Hole symposium, FII outflow trend and primary market action. Catch Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
August 21, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST
