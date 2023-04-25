IPCA Labs’ latest buy, IndusInd Bank’s retail ambitions & consumer goods’ companies Q4 expectations | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Asha Menon talks about IPCA Labs’ Unichem buy and IndusInd bank’s great fourth quarter results. Also, catch Sharekhan’s Kaustubh Pawaskar sharing his views on consumer goods companies’ fourth quarter in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya and Shailaja Mohapatra)
April 25, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST