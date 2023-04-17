English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    Infosys disappoints, HDFC Bank delivers, Invesco's block deal in Zee & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the first set of earnings from Wall Street, Q4 results review of HDFC Bank and Infosys, and Invesco's likely block deal in Zee Entertainment Enterprises (with inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya). Also, catch Vinay Sharma of Nippon India Mutual Fund in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 17, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #HDFC Bank #Infosys #Invesco #Podcast #stocks #Zee Entertainment
    first published: Apr 17, 2023 08:44 am