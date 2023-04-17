Infosys disappoints, HDFC Bank delivers, Invesco's block deal in Zee & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the first set of earnings from Wall Street, Q4 results review of HDFC Bank and Infosys, and Invesco's likely block deal in Zee Entertainment Enterprises (with inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya). Also, catch Vinay Sharma of Nippon India Mutual Fund in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
