India's GDP & fiscal deficit, Jio Financial services BSE indices removal, Torrent Pharma & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Sucheta Anchaliya talks about all the important factors to watch today, from India's GDP & fiscal deficit numbers, Torrent Pharma, Jio Financial services BSE indices removal to global market setup. Also catch Sahil Kapoor of DSP Mutual Fund in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
September 01, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST
