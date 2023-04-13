English
    India and US inflation, TCS, HDFC Bank & Porinju's new pick | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the US and India CPI inflation numbers for March, TCS' Q4 earnings miss and Porinju Veliyath picking stake in Edvenswa Enterprises. (With additional inputs from Kaushal Shroff). Also, catch Kajal Gandhi of ICICI Securities in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    April 13, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

    first published: Apr 13, 2023 08:06 am