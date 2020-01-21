App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Zomato buys Uber Eats; Cryptocurrency not banned in India; IMF sides with Bezos’ investment push and more

Tune in to In The News with Anvita Bansal to find out the top news from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 21 episode of In the News podcast, Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Siddhesh Raut, Ruchira and Shraddha Sharma from the Moneycontrol newsroom to discuss the top stories of the day.

First,  Raut talks about Zomato's acquisition of Uber Eats in an all-stock deal. He then discusses International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath's comments on India's cold shoulder to Jeff Bezos' investment plans.

Next, Sharma discusses why the Indian population in the US is on rise and that Indians are the second-largest immigrant group in the US after Mexicans.

Lastly, Ruchira gives details on Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statement in the Supreme Court which says that cryptocurrency is not banned in India.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

 

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 08:58 pm

tags #IMF #In The News podcast #Podcast #Zomato

