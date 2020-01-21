In The News podcast | Zomato buys Uber Eats; Cryptocurrency not banned in India; IMF sides with Bezos’ investment push and more

Tune in to In The News with Anvita Bansal to find out the top news from India and around the world.
In the January 21 episode of In the News podcast, Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Siddhesh Raut, Ruchira and Shraddha Sharma from the Moneycontrol newsroom to discuss the top stories of the day.
First, Raut talks about Zomato's acquisition of Uber Eats in an all-stock deal. He then discusses International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath's comments on India's cold shoulder to Jeff Bezos' investment plans.
Next, Sharma discusses why the Indian population in the US is on rise and that Indians are the second-largest immigrant group in the US after Mexicans.
Lastly, Ruchira gives details on Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statement in the Supreme Court which says that cryptocurrency is not banned in India.
Tune in to In The News podcast for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.