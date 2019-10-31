App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Yes Bank gets $1bn binding offer; Cognizant cuts 7000 jobs; J&K becomes UT; Pak train fire and more

Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal has all the updates of the top developments from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


In the October 31 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut, Shraddha Sharma, and Ruchira Kondepudi about the top news emerging from India and around the world.

Pandit talks about the swearing in of lieutenant governors in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Raut gives a detailed account of Yes Bank's $1.2 billion binding offer from a global investor, while Sharma talks about the job cuts at Cognizant.

Kondepudi gives us details of the train accident in Pakistan where in 73 people have died, and North Korea firing two unidentified missiles.

Tune in to In The News for more.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 07:28 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Jammu & Kashmir #North Korea #Podcast

Loading...
