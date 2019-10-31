In The News podcast | Yes Bank gets $1bn binding offer; Cognizant cuts 7000 jobs; J&K becomes UT; Pak train fire and more

In the October 31 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut, Shraddha Sharma, and Ruchira Kondepudi about the top news emerging from India and around the world.

Pandit talks about the swearing in of lieutenant governors in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Raut gives a detailed account of Yes Bank's $1.2 billion binding offer from a global investor, while Sharma talks about the job cuts at Cognizant.

Kondepudi gives us details of the train accident in Pakistan where in 73 people have died, and North Korea firing two unidentified missiles.

