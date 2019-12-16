In The News podcast | Violent protests against Citizenship Act; Zomato could takeover Uber Eats; last date to link Aadhaar-PAN card and more

In the December 16 episode of Moneycontrol's In the News podcast host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with colleagues from the news room to find out the top stories of the day.

She talks to Atharva Pandit about protests and violent clashes between the police and students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that broke out on December 15. Pandit also talks about the steps taken by the government to control the violence and PM Narendra Modi's tweets on the widespread protests.

Next, Siddhesh Raut talks about the deadline to link Aadhaar Card and Pan Card and Zomato's possible takeover of Uber's food delivery service Uber Eats.

Lastly, Shraddha Sharma throws light on the big discounts announced by car makers as the calendar year comes to an end.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.