App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Violent protests against Citizenship Act; Zomato could takeover Uber Eats; last date to link Aadhaar-PAN card and more

Tune in to In The News for the top news stories emerging from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the December 16 episode of Moneycontrol's In the News podcast host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with colleagues from the news room to find out the top stories of the day.

She talks to Atharva Pandit about protests and violent clashes between the police and students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that broke out on December 15. Pandit also talks about the steps taken by the government to control the violence and PM Narendra Modi's tweets on the widespread protests.

Next, Siddhesh Raut talks about the deadline to link Aadhaar Card and Pan Card and Zomato's possible takeover of Uber's food delivery service Uber Eats.

Close

Lastly, Shraddha Sharma throws light on the big discounts announced by car makers as the calendar year comes to an end.

related news

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

If you have any query or suggestions please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 07:51 pm

tags #Aadhaar Card #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #In the News #PAN card #Podcast #Uber Eats #Zomato

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.