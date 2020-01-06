App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Violence at JNU campus; dates announced for Delhi polls; Australia bushfire rages on

Tune in to In The News to find out all the top news from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 6 episode of In The News, host Anvita Bansal chats with Atharva Pandit, Ruchira Kondepudi and Shraddha Sharma to find out all the top news from India and around the world.

Pandit talks about the violence that took place on January 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. On Sunday night, a group of masked men with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers inside the campus.

Close

He also talks about the announcement of Delhi election dates. The national capital will go to polls on February 8, while the counting will take place on February 11.

related news

Kondepudi gives details on the tensions between the US and Iran post the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Finally, Sharma describes the situation in Australia, where bushfires have been raging on since September last year.

Tune in to In The News for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #australia bushfire #Delhi elections #In The News podcast #JNU violence #Podcast #US-Iran tensions

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.