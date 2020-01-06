In The News podcast | Violence at JNU campus; dates announced for Delhi polls; Australia bushfire rages on

In the January 6 episode of In The News, host Anvita Bansal chats with Atharva Pandit, Ruchira Kondepudi and Shraddha Sharma to find out all the top news from India and around the world.

Pandit talks about the violence that took place on January 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. On Sunday night, a group of masked men with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers inside the campus.

He also talks about the announcement of Delhi election dates. The national capital will go to polls on February 8, while the counting will take place on February 11.

Kondepudi gives details on the tensions between the US and Iran post the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Finally, Sharma describes the situation in Australia, where bushfires have been raging on since September last year.