In The News podcast | Uddhav Thackeray is Maharashtra CM; SBI Cards IPO; Indian students arrested in US and more

In the November 28 episode of In The News podcast, host Dustin Yarde talks to Shraddha Sharma, Ruchira Kondepudi and Siddesh Raut from the Moneycontrol news desk to find out the top stories from India and around the world.

First up, Sharma talks about Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray being sworn-in as the Chief Minister following dramatic political developments in the state. She also gives an update on why BJP MP Pragya Thakur was pulled out of a Parliament defence panel.

Next, Kondepudi gives a detailed account of the $1 billion IPO of SBI Cards and how it could become the biggest of FY19-20.

Lastly, Raut talks about a report on 2,27,000 Indians waiting for family-sponsored Green Cards. He also talks about the arrest of 90 students -- mostly from India -- from a fake university in Detroit, US.

