In The News podcast | Third coronavirus casualty spooks India; fate of Kamal Nath govt hangs in the balance; Yes Bank administrator reassures depositors

In the March 17 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Atharva Pandit, Shraddha Sharma and Ruchira Kondepudi to find out the top news of the day.

To begin with, we have Atharva Pandit talking about the Madhya Pradesh political crisis with the SC issued 24-hr notice to Kamal Nath govt over floor test and more.

Next, Sharma brings us to speed with the latest coronavirus pandemic updates, as the death toll rises to three in India.

Finally, Kondepudi talks about the Yes Bank press conference where it was announced that Prashant Kumar will be taking over as CEO and MD of the bank.