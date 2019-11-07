App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Spike in onion prices; Facebook users at risk; developments at PMC Bank and more

Anvita Bansal talks to the Moneycontrol news desk to find out updates from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the November 7 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal will give you all the updates of the top developments from India and around the world.

She talks to Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut, Shraddha Sharma and Ruchira Kondepudi about the biggest news stories.

Close

Raut gives her an account of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's meeting with the Financial Stability and Development Council and talks about the government's latest move on boosting the real estate sector.

Sharma speaks about some good news for PMC Bank customers and explains how the government is planning to liquidate the bank's assets to help depositors recover their money.

Finally, Kondepudi gives an update on the spike in onion prices and talks about a report on how several apps are misusing data of Facebook users.

Tune in to In The News podcast to know all about the biggest stories of the day.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast #Top Stories

