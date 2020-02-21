In The News podcast | Sedition case against woman for pro-Pak slogan; India eves defeat Aus in T20 WC opener; telcos paying AGR dues and more

In the February 21 episode of In The News podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Ruchira Kondepudi, Siddhesh Raut, Keerthana Tiwari and Dustin Yarde from the newsroom to find out the top news stories of the day.

First up, he talks to Kondepudi about a sedition case being registered against a 19-year-old woman who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru.

Next, he discusses developments in the Rs 1.4 lakh crore AGR dues case where a report suggests that telcos owe around Rs 22,589 crore in licencing fees, while the rest is in the form of interest and penalties.

Following this, Tiwari shares details about the coronavirus outbreak as the infection spread to prisons in China.

Lastly, Yarde talks about the Indian women’s team defeating Australia in a thriller opening game of the T20 Women’s World Cup in Sydney.