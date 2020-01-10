In the News podcast | SC says extended internet ban in Kashmir ‘impermissible’; UP most unsafe for women; US House clips Trump’s wings and more

In the January 10 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol’s Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma to find out the top developments of the day.

Raut talks about the audit committee of Infosys finding no evidence of misconduct that was reported by whistle-blowers in October 2019.

Next, he discusses the Supreme Court’s stay on the NCLAT order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons. Following which he talks about the US House of Representatives voting to curb President Donald Trump’s powers to wage a war against Iran.

This is followed by Sharma discussing the Supreme Court’s decision on the indefinite internet ban in Kashmir.

She also gives details on an NCRB report of a state-wise analysis of crimes against women. The report ranks Uttar Pradesh to be the most unsafe for women.