In The News podcast | SC refuses to stay CAA; India on alert over Coronavirus; telcos’ modification plea on AGR and more

In the January 22 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar, Shraddha Sharma and Siddhesh Raut to find out the top news developments of the day.
Deuskar talks about the Supreme Court’s refusing to stay the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The apex court has given the Centre four weeks to respond to petitions filed against the implementation of the Act.
Next, Sharma gives details about the Coronavirus outbreak in China, which has killed nine people in the Asian country. Seven airports across India are screening passengers to prevent the spread of the disease in the country.
Following this, Raut discusses the Supreme Court’s decision to accept a modification plea from mobile service providers like Vodafone Idea and Airtel over its AGR verdict.
Lastly, he reveals a new feature on the Employees Provident Fund Organisation portal that allows employees to exit the fund.