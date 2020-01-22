App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | SC refuses to stay CAA; India on alert over Coronavirus; telcos’ modification plea on AGR and more

Tune in to In The News for your daily dose of top developments of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 22 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar, Shraddha Sharma and Siddhesh Raut to find out the top news developments of the day.

Deuskar talks about the Supreme Court’s refusing to stay the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The apex court has given the Centre four weeks to respond to petitions filed against the implementation of the Act.

Next, Sharma gives details about the Coronavirus outbreak in China, which has killed nine people in the Asian country. Seven airports across India are screening passengers to prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

Following this, Raut discusses the Supreme Court’s decision to accept a modification plea from mobile service providers like Vodafone Idea and Airtel over its AGR verdict.

Lastly, he reveals a new feature on the Employees Provident Fund Organisation portal that allows employees to exit the fund.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #AGR telecom case #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #coronavirus #In The News podcast #Podcast

