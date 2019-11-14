App
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | SC dismisses review of Rafale deal, Sabarimala case referred to 7-judge bench; Facebook pulls down 3.2 bn fake profiles

Here's your daily dose of the top news stories emerging from India and around the world. Tune in to the podcast for more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the November 14 episode of In The News podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari presents the latest news stories from India and around the world. She discusses the latest developments along with Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma.

Deuskar talks about the review of two major cases in the Supreme Court - the review of the Sabarimala and Rafale deal case. While the apex court has referred the Sabarimala case to a 7-member bench, the court dismissed petitions seeking the review of the fighter jets deal case.

Close

Raut talks about the insolvency scare that Vodafone Idea is facing. He also talks about Moody's recent economic growth forecast for India, wherein the ratings agency has slashed its forecast to 5.6 percent.

related news

Finally, Sharma explains Facebook's content moderation report, which says that the social network site removed 3.2 billion fake profiles from its platform.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 07:22 pm

tags #Facebook #In The News podcast #Podcast #Rafale case #Sabarimala case

