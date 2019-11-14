In The News podcast | SC dismisses review of Rafale deal, Sabarimala case referred to 7-judge bench; Facebook pulls down 3.2 bn fake profiles

In the November 14 episode of In The News podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari presents the latest news stories from India and around the world. She discusses the latest developments along with Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma.

Deuskar talks about the review of two major cases in the Supreme Court - the review of the Sabarimala and Rafale deal case. While the apex court has referred the Sabarimala case to a 7-member bench, the court dismissed petitions seeking the review of the fighter jets deal case.

Raut talks about the insolvency scare that Vodafone Idea is facing. He also talks about Moody's recent economic growth forecast for India, wherein the ratings agency has slashed its forecast to 5.6 percent.

Finally, Sharma explains Facebook's content moderation report, which says that the social network site removed 3.2 billion fake profiles from its platform.