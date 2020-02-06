In The News podcast | SC agrees to urgent hearing in Nirbhaya case, Trump acquitted; Modi calls Rahul ‘tubelight’ and more

In the February 6 edition of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal speaks to Shraddha Sharma, Atharva Pandit and Siddhesh Raut from the Moneycontrol newsroom to get the top stories of the day.

First up, Bansal talks about the Supreme Court agreeing to a urgent hearing in the Nirbhaya case over the execution of the convicts separately.

Next, Sharma discusses US President Donald Trump being acquitted of all impeachment charges, as Republicans begin their battle for his second term.

This is followed by, Pandit giving details on PM Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address in both Houses of Parliament. During the session, the PM called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “tubelight”.

Lastly, Raut discusses Kia Motors’ plan to move its $1.1 billion plant from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu.