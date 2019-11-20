App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | RIL is 6th largest oil firm; Make in India gets boost; BJP leader booted out of Asia summit and more

Tune in to In The News to catch up on the latest news of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the November 20 episode of Moneycontrol's In The News podcast, host Dustin Yarde talks to Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma to find out the top stories of the day.

Raut explains how Reliance Industries has become the sixth-largest oil company in the world and is valued at around $138 billion after markets closed on November 19. He also talks about how India will be taking advantage of the US-China trade war by providing incentives to 324 companies to set up factories in the country.

Close

Sharma talks about the Asia Pacific Summit, where BJP leader Vijay Jolly was booted out for interrupting Pakistan's National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's speech on Kashmir. She also talks about Amit Shah's comments on the ban on internet ban in the newly-formed union territory and the NRC Bill.

Tune in to this edition of In The News to find out what happened in India and around the world.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 07:12 pm

